Meghalaya Police arrest fourth KSU leader in Shillong bike rally violence case

Meghalaya Police on Monday, August 24 arrested another leader of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) in connection with the violence during the outfit’s black-flag bike rally in Shillong on August 19, particularly incidents involving attacks on Assam-registered vehicles.

KSU assistant organising secretary Jeremiah Pohthmi was arrested from Nongmensong area in East Khasi Hills, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters.

Pohthmi was subsequently produced before a court, where police sought his custody for further investigation, the SP said.

According to police, Pohthmi is among five masked individuals identified so far in connection with the violence. The investigation has specifically focused on attacks on vehicles bearing Assam registration numbers.

The arrest comes days after police apprehended three senior KSU leaders — president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar — in connection with the same case.

The August 19 rally, which had been permitted by the East Khasi Hills district administration, turned violent after some participants allegedly pelted stones at vehicles and attacked bystanders. The state government said at least 31 vehicles were damaged and 18 people were injured in the violence.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the Assembly on Monday that 15 FIRs had been registered in connection with the incidents. A special investigation team headed by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) has also been constituted to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The state government has maintained that the investigation will be conducted in accordance with law and that no organisation or individual will be permitted to influence the legal process.