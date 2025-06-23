Meghalaya police arrest Indore flat owner for sheltering honeymoon murder accused Sonam

In a fresh development in the sensational murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Police on Monday arrested Lokendra Singh Tomar of Gwalior — the owner of the Indore flat where prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi stayed after fleeing Meghalaya.

Tomar was nabbed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged role in destroying and concealing key evidence in the case, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police V. Syiem confirmed. This takes the total number of arrests to eight, including Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, three contract killers, and three others accused of aiding her post-crime.



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The SIT, formed to probe the murder, has been tracking Sonam’s escape route after she allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband during their honeymoon. The couple had tied the knot in Indore on May 11 and travelled to Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya on May 20. Both went missing on May 23, and Raja’s decomposed body was recovered from a gorge on June 2.

After committing the crime, Sonam fled across several states — Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh — before reaching Indore. She eventually surrendered on June 8 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

Earlier, a property dealer and a security guard in Indore were arrested for helping Sonam find accommodation and avoid police detection.

Police say Sonam plotted the murder with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and hired hitmen to carry it out. The probe now focuses on tracking the flow of money, phone records, and uncovering deeper motives behind the premeditated killing.