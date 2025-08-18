Meghalaya police arrest Manipuri women with heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in East Jaintia Hills

Meghalaya's Anti-Narcotics Task Force dealt a significant blow to inter-state drug trafficking networks on Sunday, seizing heroin worth Rs 4.4 crore and arresting four suspects in coordinated operations across East Jaintia Hills district.

The breakthrough came after intelligence reports on August 16 identified vehicles transporting narcotics from Churachandpur in Manipur to Shillong. Acting swiftly, joint teams of ANTF and district police established checkpoints at strategic locations along the trafficking route.

The larger operation unfolded at Umkiang Police Patrol Post around 11:00 am, where officers intercepted a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. A thorough search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses yielded four travel bags containing 961.33 grams of heroin packaged in 80 soap boxes. The contraband carries an estimated street value of Rs 4 crore.

Three women from Khongjom, Manipur were taken into custody: Kimnei, 33, Dimkhothing, 47, and Ngaiting, 40.

"Three travel bags were recovered during the search. The police seized 961.33 grams of heroin, packed in 80 soap boxes," East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

A second operation at Byndihati village under Khliehriat Police Station netted another trafficker at 2:15 pm. Officers apprehended Isak L. Joute, 26, of Madanriting, Shillong, from a passenger bus travelling the same Churachandpur-Shillong route. Police recovered 91.86 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 40 lakh from his possession.

Cases have been registered at Lumshnong and Khliehriat Police Stations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.