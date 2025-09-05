Meghalaya man posing as MPSC official held for job fraud in Shillong; air guns seized

The Meghalaya police have arrested Meban Snaitang, who allegedly pretended to be an employee of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to deceive individuals with fraudulent job offers. The arrest took place on 5 September in front of the Meghalaya Secretariat.

During his arrest, air guns were seized from his possession. Additionally, a group of bouncers was reportedly travelling with him in his vehicle.

Police said Snaitang introduced himself both as an MPSC staffer and as an officer of a private company to mislead victims.

Acting on complaints, authorities moved in and detained him.

Further details about the case are awaited as investigations continue.