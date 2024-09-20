The Meghalaya Police arrested a surrendered cadre of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on September 19 night for involvement in collection of money from victims served with demand notes by the outfit.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sromwell Mawdoh (41). He was held from his residence at Umpling Dongsharum under Rynjah police station.

A senior police officer said on September 20, “He (Mawdoh) is a surrendered HNLC but is working as an over ground worker (OWG) and involved in collection of money for served demand notes. He was arrested by Ri Bhoi police.”

He further said that Mawdoh had surrendered with a former KSU leader from Nongthymmai Frederick Kharmawphlang to East Khasi Hills police a few years ago.

The state police has registered cases against demand notes served by the HNLC to several business people in Shillong.