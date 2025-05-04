Two suspected members of the banned militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) were arrested following a counter-insurgency operation in Ri-Bhoi district yesterday, police officials confirmed.

The operation was launched after authorities received credible intelligence about HNLC's attempts to extort substantial sums from local businessmen and government officials through violent threats.

Suspect Pyndapbok Makri was arrested at Lad Quinine while allegedly collecting extortion money. His subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of a second suspect, Lary Pynkmen Nongshli, from Umtyra by East Jaintia Hills Police.

According to Ri-Bhoi Police, Bangladesh-based HNLC operatives target local Khasi businessmen and government officials by sending extortion demands via WhatsApp, threatening violence against victims and their families if they fail to comply.

Police reports indicate that Bangladesh-based cadres recruit local youth from Meghalaya as overground workers to collect the extorted money. These young people are often lured by the prospect of quick earnings, but ultimately face severe legal consequences while their handlers remain safely across the border.

Authorities urge citizens to report any extortion attempts and warn young people about the consequences of becoming involved with banned militant organisations.