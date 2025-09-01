Meghalaya police arrest three from Assam in major theft case

Meghalaya Police have arrested three men from Assam accused of running a theft racket across the Garo Hills and Mankachar region. The group is suspected of stealing from both government and private properties, police confirmed on September 1.

The first arrest took place on August 29 when 43-year-old Iftakul Islam was caught during a raid in Mankachar. Police seized copper wires, batteries, and an abrasive cutting machine tied to cases registered in Ampati, along with a pickup truck believed to have been used to transport stolen items.

Based on his interrogation, two more suspects—Amirul Islam (23) and Shahidul Islam (26)—were arrested from the same area today. Investigators say the three are part of a wider organised gang, and efforts are continuing to recover more stolen property and locate additional members.

Officials described the arrests as a key breakthrough in addressing organised theft cases that have troubled Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district. (With inputs from PTI)