Meghalaya police arrested three individuals from Assam with heroin worth several lakhs during a drug enforcement operation at 15th Mile, GS Road, Byrnihat on January 1, 2025.

The suspects - Ekramul Hussain (30), Monjuwara Begum (32), and Nihar Begum (30) - were found carrying "approximately 254.16 grams suspected Heroin" along with Rs. 58,380 in cash and four mobile phones, according to the press release from the Superintendent of Police's office.

"It is highly suspected that the above-mentioned drug peddlers were sourcing drugs from distributors based in neighbouring States and have accumulated lot of wealth by peddling drugs," the release stated.

A Special Investigation Team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police will probe financial transactions and work on "forfeiture of illegally acquired property" from the accused. The team will also prepare a proposal for preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act, 1988.

The case has been registered at Nongpoh Police Station under section 21(c)/27A/29 NDPS Act. Police are investigating potential drug distribution networks across state borders.