The Meghalaya Police arrested three cadres of the banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for attempting to trigger Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

The three HNLC militants have been identified as Equest Langsiang (31), Deiborlangki Sariang (31), and Markhlan Biam (34).

Langsiang was arrested from Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi district, Sariang from Nartiang, West Jaintia Hills, and Biam from Laskein also in West Jaintia Hills district.

According to Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, the police received information about Langsiang suspected of being a member of the HNLC who was attempting to trigger IEDs across Khasi and Jaintia Hills region together with his accomplices.

“Langsiang was detained from Bethany hospital junction, Nongpoh on August 20 around 12:30 am and at the spot incriminating evidence was recovered from his phone, which was seized. A case was registered vide Nongpoh police station case No.87(08)2024 U/s 113 (3) (5) BNS,” Dhanoa said.

During preliminary interrogation, Langsiang confessed that he is an active member of the HNLC and was planning to plant IEDs along with Sariang and Biam.

Further, the Meghalaya police quickly hunted down the other accused in Nartiang and Laskein and arrested them.

“They also admitted to be the members of HNLC and also planning IED blast on the 14th & 15th August, 2024 on direction of Bangladesh based leaders of proscribed outfit HNLC,” the SP informed.