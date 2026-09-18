Meghalaya Police arrest two Assam men with 2,244 codeine syrup bottles

Police in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district arrested two Assam residents after intercepting two vehicles allegedly carrying a large consignment of codeine-based cough syrup on National Highway 6.

The vehicles were stopped at the Umkiang Police Patrol Post under Lumshnong Police Station, while they were travelling towards Silchar in Assam.

The occupants were identified as Sanjib Kumar Kanu and Saidul Islam Barbhuya, both residents of Assam. Police said a search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 2,244 bottles of Vincof-Plus cough syrup packed in 15 carton boxes.

The seized cough syrup was subsequently tested and found to contain codeine.

Both men were arrested, and further investigation is underway.