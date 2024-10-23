Police in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya have dealt another blow to cross-border drug trafficking with two major arrests this week. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended two smugglers from Assam's Cachar district in separate operations, seizing significant quantities of heroin and yaba tablets.

In the latest arrest on October 21, officers caught Hanif Ahmed Laskar, 29, carrying 196 yaba tablets. The suspect, from Gobindapur Part-I in Cachar, was found with synthetic drugs weighing over 19 grams.

This follows the earlier capture of Mastak Ahmed Mazumder, 26, at a checkpoint in Mawryngkneng. Mazumder, also from Cachar's Gobindapur area, was caught with nearly 57 grams of heroin concealed in five soap boxes.

Both suspects were carrying backpacks containing mobile phones and identification documents when arrested.

Police noted these arrests represent their sustained efforts to disrupt narcotics supply chains in India's Northeast. The ANTF continues to work closely with local communities to identify and intercept drug shipments moving through the region.