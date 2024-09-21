The Meghalaya Police arrested two individuals in connection with a recent armed robbery case in Shillong.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger informed that the arrested individuals have been identified as Max Eric Syiemlieh (25) and Melvon Tongwah (22).

The police made the arrest following an FIR which was lodged at Sadar Police Station on September 18 regarding an armed robbery that occurred on September 14.

The complainant reported that he was confronted by three individuals on separate scooters near Little Blossom School after he closed his shop.

The assailant brandished weapons and issued threats before another individual arrived on a separate scooter, retrieving a metal rod.

Nongtnger informed that the the group searched the complainant’s belongings and robbed him of Rs 10,200 from his day’s sales.

Following the incident, a criminal case was registered. During the course of the investigation, the two suspects were arrested on September 20, the SP informed.

Furthermore, he also informed of the duo's connection with another attempted robbery case which took place at Hideaway Café on September 16, during which they assaulted one person.

Investigation is underway, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects in the crimes.