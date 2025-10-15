Meghalaya police arrest two in East Jaintia Hills drug bust, seize 60 grams heroin

East Jaintia Hills District Police have dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking operation, arresting two suspects and recovering 60 grams of heroin following a targeted checkpoint operation on October 14.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force conducted a coordinated checkpoint under Lumshnong Police Station. Officers received specific information about a suspect travelling from Silchar, Assam, in a vehicle believed to be transporting illegal narcotics.

A team led by Umkiang Patrol Post established the checkpoint and apprehended Abdul Rob Laskar alias Munna, 22, son of Nur Uddin Laskar, a resident of Kabuganj in Silchar, Kachar district, Assam. Police subsequently arrested a second suspect identified as a habitual offender—Asif Wahlang, a resident of Hari Sabha Laban in Shillong—with assistance from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

During a search conducted under Section 50 of the NDPS Act in the presence of independent witnesses, authorities recovered five soap boxes containing heroin and seized a Hyundai Venue vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-EJ-8977.

Lumshnong Police Station has registered a case under the NDPS Act. Investigators are working to trace backward and forward linkages to identify other members of the trafficking network.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar has appealed to the public to report any information about individuals involved in the illegal drug trade to their nearest police station. Authorities have assured confidentiality for informants and announced rewards for actionable intelligence.