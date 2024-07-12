Meghalaya Police have apprehended two additional cadres of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in East Khasi Hills District. This latest development follows the arrest of four HNLC members last month.

The newly arrested individuals are Kynsaijun Thabah, 32, from Umlyngka, Kynton Block-II, and Sanborlang Rapsang, 38, from Mawlai, Umjajew. Their capture was based on information provided by one of the previously detained cadres.

Last month's arrests included Cyfrank Paul Pariat, Kitbok Mujai, Barnabas Lyngdoh, and Wanpynshngai Dympep. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During interrogation, Pariat revealed that he and Thabah had undergone training in Bangladesh for a month between mid-July and mid-August 2023. This information led to Thabah's arrest on July 5. Thabah confirmed his HNLC membership and implicated Rapsang in arranging logistics for his travel to Bangladesh.