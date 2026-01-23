Meghalaya police arrest two more in East Jaintia Hills IED case; hunt on for key suspect

Meghalaya Police have arrested two more men in connection with the improvised explosive device (IED) blast at a construction company campus near Shymplong village, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The latest arrests followed a joint overnight operation by police teams from East and West Jaintia Hills. The two accused—aged 29 and 25—were produced before a court, which remanded them to six days of police custody as investigators pressed ahead with the probe.

The explosion, reported at around 12:15 am on December 15, occurred inside the Dhar Construction Company campus and damaged a water tanker. No injuries were reported. Forensic examination later confirmed the use of an IED.

Earlier in December, police had arrested two residents of Shymplong village in the same case and booked them under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act. The case was registered at Lumshnong police station on December 16.

Investigators have since identified a third suspect as the alleged planner of the attack. The man remains at large and is also wanted in a separate case registered at Khliehriat Women Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A search of his residence led to the recovery of explosives-related material, including safety fuses, detonators, gunpowder, metal splinters, a country-made firearm and wireless handsets.

The banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has claimed responsibility for the blast. Meghalaya Police have appealed to the public for information on others involved in the incident, assuring confidentiality and a suitable reward for credible leads.