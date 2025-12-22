Meghalaya police arrest two over IED blast at East Jaintia Hills construction site

Meghalaya police in East Jaintia Hills have arrested two men in connection with an improvised explosive device attack that damaged a water tanker truck at a construction company near Shymplong village.

The explosion occurred at approximately 12:15 am on December 15 at the Dhar construction company campus. Forensic analysis confirmed the use of an IED, though no injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.

Authorities have charged Richard Suchen, 31, and Pynshaitbor Syih, 45, both residents of Shymplong village, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act. The case was registered at Lumshnong Police Station on December 16 .

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar stated that investigations have identified a third suspect, Smiki Tongper, as the alleged mastermind who planned and executed the attack. Police believe Tongper coordinated with the two arrested individuals and an unidentified member of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

Tongper, who remains at large, is also wanted in connection with a separate case registered at Khliehriat Woman Police Station involving charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A search of Tongper's residence yielded significant evidence, including three rolls of safety fuse, three detonators with six empty caps, gunpowder, 82 metal splinters, a country-made rifle, and two Baofeng wireless handsets.

District police have appealed to the public for information about other individuals involved in the incident. Authorities have assured confidentiality for informants and promised suitable rewards for actionable intelligence.