The East Khasi Hills police arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Wednesday. The arrests were made following credible intelligence that led the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) to intercept a Tata Sumo vehicle traveling from Guwahati to Shillong at Banalari Showroom, Mawlai.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Abdul Mukit (43) from Kamramganj, Assam, and Sawrupananda Mohanta (38) from Cachar, Assam. During the operation, police recovered five soap boxes containing approximately 57.51 grams of suspected heroin, along with four mobile phones, an EPIC card, a PAN card, two ATM cards, and a driving license.

Superintendent of Police S. Nongtnger emphasized the significance of this operation, stating, “This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of East Khasi Hills Police in its efforts to combat and eradicate drug trafficking within the state.” A case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details regarding the drug trade.