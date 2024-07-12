Two individuals from Nongstoin were apprehended during a nighttime operation on July 11 conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The suspects are believed to be involved in drug peddling activities in the region.

The West Khasi Hills Police announced the arrests via their official Twitter account, stating that the operation resulted in the seizure of 9 grams of heroin.

Law enforcement officials are proceeding with appropriate action against the suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This legislation provides a framework for dealing with drug-related offences in India, including possession, sale, and distribution of illegal substances.