Meghalaya Police arrest two with heroin worth Rs 7 lakh in Shillong

Two people were arrested with 40.12 grams of heroin in Shillong after the Meghalaya Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted a vehicle suspected of carrying narcotics from Assam, officials said on September 21.

Acting on specific information about the transportation of drugs from Silchar to Shillong, an ANTF team intercepted the vehicle in the Pynthorumkhrah area, police said.

The two occupants were identified as Jamir Hussain Laskar, a resident of Pangram in Assam's Cachar district, and Joy Ryntathiang of Umkdait in Shillong.

A search of the vehicle and the two men led to the recovery of four soap boxes containing a substance suspected to be heroin. Police said the substance was subsequently tested and confirmed to be heroin, with a net weight of 40.12 grams.

The seized contraband has an estimated street value of Rs 7 lakh, according to officials.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the drugs and identify other people allegedly linked to the trafficking network.