Meghalaya Police arrested 5 people involved in scuffle incident in Laitumkhrah on Thursday (July 7) at midnight.

It maybe mentioned a violent clash broke out between two groups, leading to widespread chaos and damage. The altercation escalated to the point where the mob set a police vehicle on fire within the premises of the police station.

On Saturday (July 8), the city police arrested two from the other group and three from the other group accused in involving in the scuffle near the DHS office, Laitumkhrah.

However, the police, who refused to disclose the names of the five accused, only stated that the five were arrested only for the assault incident following the drunken brawl prior to the arson case.

Following the arrest, the five were produced before the Court and remanded to five days of Police Custody.