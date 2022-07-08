Continuing its crackdown against drugs, Meghalaya police Thursday confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from the possession of two drug traffickers in the East Jaintia hills district.

The police checked vehicles for 15 hours at multiple locations and seized nearly 72 grams of heroin, 168 tablets of banned Nitrazepam, 2 mobile phones, and a Maruti Zen vehicle from the suspected dealers.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, praising the police force, tweeted, “@ejhpolice checked vehicles for 15 Hrs at multiple sites and in an interesting twist seized 72 gms Heroin 17 strips Nitrazapam 02 phones 01 Maruti Zen. Further investigation is on. Wonderful work @MeghalayaPolice @lrbishnoiips.”

.@ejhpolice checked vehicles for 15 Hrs at multiple sites and in an interesting twist seized

✅72 gms Heroin

✅17 strips Nitrazapam

✅02 phones

✅01 Maruti Zen.



Further investigation is on.



Wonderful work @MeghalayaPolice@lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/7W2JIa95EJ — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 7, 2022

The rapid upsurge in drug abuse across the northeastern state of Meghalaya has led authorities to tighten their noose against the perpetrators.

In another development on Thursday, Meghalaya police nabbed 17 dacoits and recovered 45 bikes and 17 mobile phones in a well-synchronized operation.

Seventeen mobile phones and other incriminating materials were confiscated from the detained individuals, further validating concerns that inter-state vehicle theft gangs operate across all regions of Assam and Meghalaya.

The stolen bikes from Assam were being sold in Meghalaya and vice versa through garage mechanics and second-hand vehicle sellers.