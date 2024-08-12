The Meghalaya police arrested five individuals in connection with the attack on the bust of JN Bawri in Dhankheti. The incident occurred early on August 11, around 4 am, when the assailants hurled a petrol bomb at the statue.

Speaking to reporters, a police official said that an investigation into the case which has been registered at Laitumkhrah police station is underway.

Meanwhile, it was informed that no significant damage was done to the statue.

Following the initial assault on August 11, the attackers reportedly proceeded to pelt stones at a nearby ATM booth, causing further damage. Local authorities were promptly alerted to the situation.

Law enforcement officials, accompanied by a forensic team had swiftly arrived at the scene to commence their investigation.