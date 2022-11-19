Several persons have been arrested by the State Police on allegations of their involvement in the violent incident during an unemployment rally called by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo people (FKJGP) in Shillong.

The arrested were the members of the Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) from Mawlai and Nongthymmai.

KSU leader has condemned the police department for arresting its members, “We strongly oppose the action taken by the government through its police department for arresting our members from Mawlai and Nongthymmai based on such allegations,” KSU Mawlai circle president Biangbor L Paliar and KSU Nongthymai Circle president Eric Nongkynrih said in a joint statement.

The two leaders also asked the government to immediately stop provoking or face the consequences.

“We also want to ask if the government has taken steps to fulfil the long pending demands of the indigenous community or is it only busy provoking the youth of the jaitbynriew,” they said.

The KSU leaders further slammed the police department for only taking swift action against local youth as if they are militants. “If locals are being assaulted, police will try to hush up the case. Whether the law is applicable only to Khasis?” they asked. They warned if such action continues, the government should be ready to take responsibility for the consequences.

Notably, several passers-by and non-tribals were attacked by masked men wearing FKJGP scarves who were part of the unemployment protest.

Following the incident on October 28, people were panicking in the commercial hub of the city like the Police Bazar and nearby shops.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tyngsong too took cognizance of the matter and condemn the incident.

“Police are on the job and we have instructed the SP to ensure that there is no untoward incident. We will have to wait for the updates f