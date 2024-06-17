The Meghalaya Police seized 454.32 grams of heroin near Madanrting Police Station, in Shillong, on June 17.

In this connection, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills district also arrested two women who were travelling in a tourist traveller vehicle.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hill district, Sylvester Nongtnger informed that the two women were arrested during regular checking.

Nongtnger said that the ANTF personnel recovered 454.32 grams of heroin near Madanrting Police Station from the women who have been identified as Tinkhonei Haokip (37), daughter of Paokam Haokip and Mongkim Haokip (53) wife of Paolal Haokip, residents of New Keithelmanbi Village, Manipur.

An investigation into the matter is underway.