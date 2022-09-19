Meghalaya Police aspirants staged a sit-in dharna on September 19 at the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) office, Shillong in protest against the non-declaration of results.

Speaking to reporters, the police aspirants said that they have applied for the police post since 2019.

Further, they alleged that though the Physical Efficiency Test was conducted in November 2021, the written test examinations were conducted in February and for seven months the results are yet to be declared.

“We do not have any other options but to come in the streets to protest, either we pass or fail, it is our right to know the results”, said Shine Marweiñ, one of the police aspirants.

Shine informed that about 3000 police aspirants are eagerly waiting for the result and demanded that the government should announce the date for the announcement of the results.