The Meghalaya Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 70,000 near the international border under South West Khasi Hills district. One Indian woman was also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of the 193rd Battalion of the BSF and the state police, on November 2 carried out a search operation in a house in Gumaghat area.

The troops recovered fake Indian currency notes having face value of Rs 70,000 in denomination of Rs 500 notes.

The apprehended woman and the seized FICN have been handed over to Ranikor Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier on November 1, BSF Meghalaya and local police successfully apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in East Khasi Hills District, the 4th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Pynursla Police Station.

The operation was conducted by BSF troops from the 4th Battalion, along with local police from Pynursla Police Station, who jointly intercepted a Wagon R vehicle (Registration No. ML-05 AC 1946) on NH 40 near Pynursla.