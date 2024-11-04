The Meghalaya police and the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation on November 4, foiled an infiltration attempt and apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals in South West Garo Hills district.

Acting on specific information, the security troops launched an operation and apprehended the Bangladeshis who were trying to cross the international border at Baldamgiri Tinali (Tri-Junction).

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to secure the region and prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier in a similar operation, the Meghalaya police and BSF troops apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in East Khasi Hills District, the 4th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Pynursla Police Station.

The operation was conducted by BSF troops from the 4th Battalion, along with local police from Pynursla Police Station, who jointly intercepted a Wagon R vehicle (Registration No. ML-05 AC 1946) on NH 40 near Pynursla.