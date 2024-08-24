The Meghalaya police and Border Security Force (BSF), on August 23 apprehended an Indian national in possession of liquor intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the East Khasi Hills district.

Aiming to curb smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the security troops intercepted an Alto car near the Pynursla Tri-Junction, which was loaded with various brands of liquor.

Following the interception of the vehicle, the officials apprehended the driver after he failed to produce valid documents for the liquor consignment.

The apprehended individual, along with the vehicle and seized items, has been handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier, the Meghalaya BSF, on August 22 thwarted an infiltration attempt along the international border in East Jaintia Hills district by apprehending four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators.