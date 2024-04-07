Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP), L R Bishnoi took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the East Khasi Hills police for their successful operation in dismantling a drug trafficking gang in Shillong. In an operation authorities apprehended four traffickers and seized a substantial amount of heroin valued at Rs 1 crore along with Rs 45,000 in cash.

The DGP emphasized the grave threat posed by drug trafficking to the youth, condemning the attempts of the drug mafia to ensnare them in addiction. He commended the swift action taken by the police to thwart these nefarious activities, promising continued efforts to disrupt the supply chain.

The operation, carried out by the East Khasi Hills police, marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking in Meghalaya. Investigations are underway to dismantle the entire supply network, ensuring that the drug mafia's grip on the region is loosened.

The seizure of heroin worth Rs 1 crore underscores the magnitude of the illicit drug trade in the state, prompting authorities to intensify their efforts to root out this menace.