Meghalaya Police bust vehicle theft network involving minors, probe cross-border link

The Meghalaya Police have busted a vehicle theft network involving minors and recovered two stolen scooters in West Jaintia Hills district near the Bangladesh border, officials said.

The investigation began following the theft of a scooty from Lalong Civil Hospital in Jowai town. CCTV footage helped police identify a suspected vehicle, leading to an intensive patrolling operation during which five occupants, including four minors, were detained.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (DSB) Crescency W Lyngdoh, one of the minors disclosed during questioning that the stolen vehicle had been taken to Pdengshakap village.

Acting on the lead, a police team recovered the scooty from the village, located a few kilometres from the international border, after following due legal procedures.

In a related case, another two-wheeler reported stolen from Nongmensong in Shillong was also traced to the same village and recovered.

Both vehicles have been taken to the Phremer Traffic Cell for further legal action.

Officials said the involvement of minors and the proximity of the recovery site to the international border have raised concerns about possible cross-border smuggling of stolen two-wheelers, which is now under investigation.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant, secure their vehicles properly, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via emergency helpline 112.