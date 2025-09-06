Meghalaya cops file 790-page chargesheet in honeymoon murder; wife, lover named

Meghalaya Police has filed a 790-page chargesheet in the sensational honeymoon murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, naming his wife Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired killers as key accused.

Raja, 29, had married Sonam, 25, on May 11 this year. Barely days into their honeymoon in Meghalaya, he went missing. On June 2, his decomposed body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls, transforming what started as a missing complaint into one of the most disturbing murder cases in recent years.

Investigations revealed that Sonam, who was in a relationship with Raj, an accountant in her family’s firm had allegedly plotted her husband’s killing even before the wedding. The duo is accused of paying nearly Rs 20 lakh to three contract killers - Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan and Anand Kurmi - to carry out the crime.

The five accused listed are: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Singh Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi have been charged under Sections 103(1), 238(a) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

On May 30, during a trek near the falls, Raja was ambushed by the hired men, struck on the head with a machete, and thrown into the gorge. Police say Sonam watched the assault unfold, before switching off phones and rushing back to Indore. She later surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on June 8, a day after her lover and the contract killers were arrested.

Sonam is said to have confessed during questioning, giving investigators a detailed account of the plot. The chargesheet names all five accused for murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have indicated that a supplementary chargesheet will follow against three more suspects - property dealer Silomey James, building owner Lokendra Tomar and security guard Balbir Ahirwar - once pending forensic reports are received.

The case, which drew national attention for its brutality and premeditation, is now set to move into trial.