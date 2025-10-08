Meghalaya police collect Rs 8 lakh in fines during night-long traffic crackdown in Ri Bhoi

Ri Bhoi district police have penalised approximately 200 motorists during an extensive overnight traffic enforcement drive that saw officials checking around 2,500 vehicles across the district.

The operation, which ran from 7 pm through early morning hours, netted roughly Rs 8 lakh in fines for multiple violations, including helmet and seatbelt non-compliance, expired vehicle documents, wrong-lane driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, and illegal vehicle modifications.

The police department announced the results on Facebook, emphasising the need for stricter adherence to traffic regulations. In an effort to expand enforcement capabilities, authorities have requested public participation through a citizen reporting system.

Residents can now photograph traffic violations and submit them via WhatsApp to 6909300160, effectively creating a network of voluntary monitors to assist police efforts.

"Be our eyes and ears and we will be much more effective," the Ri Bhoi police stated in their social media post, acknowledging support from volunteers and media personnel who participated in the operation.

The drive represents one of the larger-scale traffic enforcement initiatives in the region, with police checking an average of over 300 vehicles per hour during the operation.

Authorities have indicated such drives will continue as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety across Meghalaya.