Meghalaya Police on October 14, 2022, carried out a counter-insurgency operation in the West Garo Hills district and recovered ammunition, pistol, and magazine among others.

As per police, on 14th October 2022 at around 8:00 PM based on credible source information, a Counter-Insurgency Operation was conducted at Nikikona village, in Rajabala, West Garo Hills by a team from Phulbari Police Station.

During an operation, the Meghalaya Police in West Garo Hills recovered one pistol, and magazine along with a motorcycle bearing Registration No. ML-08G-4295 and a scooty without registration along with three mobiles and sim cards.

Meanwhile, three persons identified as Silman R. Marak (30 yrs), Elias Alom (24 yrs) and Nur Hussain (22 yrs) have been apprehended in the operation.