The Athiabari Police Outpost in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills District organized a rally on June 26, to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The event took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border, highlighting the collaborative efforts to combat drug-related issues in the region.

The rally saw participation from police personnel of the Athiabari outpost, local NGOs, women's organizations, and residents from various villages including Umshek, Aradonga, Athiabari, Salpara, and Ranikhat. The procession commenced at the Hahim Police Outpost in Assam and concluded at the Athiabari Police Outpost in Meghalaya.

Samuel Sangma, the in-charge of the Athiabari outpost, emphasized the growing concern of drug use among the youth. "We are aware that drug use is increasing day by day among the youth, and Assam Police has been taking strict actions against drugs. We are also vigilant in this regard and organized this rally to raise awareness among the villagers of Meghalaya and the neighboring Assam region," Sangma stated.

Sangma further highlighted the proactive measures taken by Assam Police in apprehending drug dealers in nearby areas such as Boko. "Despite sometimes receiving information too late to intercept, we remain committed to preventing drugs and peddlers from infiltrating our jurisdiction. We urge villagers to report any drug-related issues immediately so that we can take necessary actions," he added.

The rally underscored the importance of community involvement in combating drug abuse and the need for continuous vigilance and cooperation between neighboring regions.

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