The East Khasi Hills district police conducted several vice raids during the Puja Celebrations, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of liquor from various spots.

In total, the police seized 1,02,910 ml of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 260 liters of illicit liquor, and 15,100 ml of beer.

These operations, along with rigorous patrolling, were carried out to ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents in the city during the festive event.

Vice raids were conducted in various locations, including Paltan Bazar, Jeep Stand, Mawblei area, Khlieh Lew, Meat Market, Mawlonghat, Urkaliar, Laitumkhrah Market, Mawbah, Jhalupara, and Polo Market.