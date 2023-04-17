In yet another instance of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process, a Meghalaya police constable has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds allotted for COVID-19 materials. The constable, identified as Vicky Biswa, was attached to suspended police officer Gabriel Iangrai.

Reports suggest that Biswa was arrested on allegations of irregularities in the procurement of COVID-19 materials. The irregularities include false billing for COVID-related materials, among other things.

Gabriel Iangrai, a former assistant inspector general of Meghalaya police, was also arrested recently on various charges. He was later released on bail.

This arrest comes in the wake of another high-profile arrest in Assam on April 11, when IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma was suspended and questioned by the Special Vigilance Cell of the Chief Minister for her involvement in a massive embezzlement case. Allegedly, Sharma and a contractor named Ajit Pal Singh embezzled Rs 105 crore without producing any work orders. Sharma allegedly opened a fake institution with the contractor, who also happens to be her son-in-law, and misappropriated Rs 13 crore for the construction of a smart classroom which failed to meet even basic requirements.

During her posting as the Executive Chairman and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training between 2017 and 2020, Sharma allegedly created five bank accounts without necessary approvals from the state government.