Meghalaya police have issued a warning about misleading videos circulating on social media platforms. The videos falsely depict large crowds gathered along the Indo-Bangladesh border and purport to show atrocities in the region.

In a statement on Twitter, Meghalaya police clarified, "Fake videos are circulating on social media, falsely showing huge crowds gathered along the border, claiming it to be ours."

"This is not true. These videos are misleading and are being used to spread misinformation," they added.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to exercise caution and critical thinking when encountering such content online. They emphasise that the claims made in these videos are entirely baseless and do not reflect the current situation at the border.