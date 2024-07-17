The Meghalaya Police, on July 17 dismissed fake information circulating across social media claiming that tourist vehicles registered outside the state have been barred from visiting tourist spots, excluding Shillong.

In a statement issued today, the police stated that the claims are "completely baseless", urging the public not to fall prey to misinformation.

The Meghalaya police informed that no such restrictions have been enforced.

The official statement states, "SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT! Fake information circulating about tourist vehicles registered outside Meghalaya being barred from visiting tourist spots (except Shillong) are COMPLETELY BASELESS! Don't fall for such misinformation! As of now there is no such restriction being enforced. (sic)"

Furthermore, the Meghalaya police extended a warm welcome to tourists willing the state and stated, "Let's debunk false news and enjoy the beauty of Meghalaya without unnecessary worries!"

The clarification comes amidst confusion sparked by rumors spreading on social media platforms regarding purported limitations on tourist access across the state. Various videos and posts mentioned the enforcement of such restrictions, making it difficult for tourists to plan their trips to Meghalaya.

Earlier, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association, on July 13 called on the state government to ban commercial vehicles registered outside Meghalaya from ferrying passengers to various tourist destinations within the state. The association's representatives met with Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, submitting a memorandum outlining their demands.

"Outside vehicles are free to bring tourists to our state, but it is the right and duty of local tourist vehicles to usher them to different tourist spots. The destination of outside state vehicles ends in Shillong and back to where they come from," said RD Dohling, president of the association.