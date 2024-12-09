The Meghalaya police have not yet filed a chargesheet in the case of Hudderfield Rymbui's death, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, who was on his way to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district, on November 15. The delay is due to the police awaiting the forensic report.

Following the accident, allegations emerged regarding Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh's involvement in a VIP convoy that allegedly struck Rymbui's two-wheeler.

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According to media reports, the police are waiting for a forensic report on the victim's helmet. The forensic team had inspected the site of the accident as well as the helmet of the victim.

The accident took place near the ICAR complex, after Rymbui's two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a police escort vehicle which was leading a VIP convoy.

The accompanying female pillion rider Daphisha Dkhar had sustained injuries in the accident.

Statements from the escort's driver, the pillion rider, along with witnesses have been recorded by the police.