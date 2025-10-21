Meghalaya Police destroy 10 tonnes of illegally grown cannabis in East Khasi Hills

In a major anti-narcotics operation, around 10 tonnes of cannabis plants spread over five hectares were destroyed in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya police said on Tuesday, October 21.

The multi-force operation was conducted jointly by the district police, along with the forest, excise, and anti-narcotics task force at Laitlulong village in the Sohiong area. The team systematically uprooted the illegally grown cannabis from several households across the five-hectare area.

The seized contraband was destroyed on-site through controlled burning, following established protocols to ensure complete elimination of the narcotic plants.

Authorities said the operation reflects a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguard society from narcotic substances.

The police also reminded the public that the cultivation of cannabis is a punishable offence under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.