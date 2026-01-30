Meghalaya police destroy drugs worth over Rs 9 crore across seven districts

Authorities in Meghalaya have disposed of narcotic substances valued at more than Rs 9.1 crore, seized from 58 cases across seven districts of the state.

The disposal operation took place on January 29 at Star Cement Limited's facility in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills District, under the supervision of the District Drug Disposal Committee.

Nearly 297 kilograms of cannabis formed the bulk of the destroyed contraband, alongside 8.7 kilograms of Yaba tablets, 183 grams of heroin, 2,793 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, and 534 R-7 tablets. The drugs were destroyed following legal procedures and environmental safety protocols.

The seized narcotics originated from enforcement operations conducted by police across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills districts.

The operation forms part of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), launched by Meghalaya's Chief Minister in 2023. The initiative combines law enforcement with rehabilitation programmes, public awareness campaigns and community engagement to tackle drug-related problems in the state.

The Superintendent of Police (ANTF) confirmed that the destruction represents ongoing efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and substance abuse from the region.