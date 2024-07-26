The Meghalaya police detained members of the pressure group Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), on July 26 after they stopped vehicles registered in Assam from traveling to Sohra and Dawki.

The organisation barred the Assam-registered vehicles at the Umtyngar junction which is around 20 kms from Shillong, demanding that they turn back.

Most of the vehicles which were stopped were traveling to tourist destinations in Sohra and Dawki.

In view of the situation, police personnel from Sohra Sub Division and Special Operations Team promptly rushed to the spot in order to take stock of the situation and ensure peace and order.

After allegations surfaced that local vehicles were being denied the ability to transport passengers to these destinations, the HNYF announced that it will prohibit vehicles with Assam registration (AS) from carrying tourists.

Despite the intervention by authorities, the pressure group has vouched to not allow Assam-registered vehicles to travel to tourist areas.

It may be mentioned that the HNYF has demanded a policy to deny entry to vehicles registered outside Meghalaya that are carrying tourists.