The Meghalaya Police have uncovered a major criminal operation involving illegal immigration and identity fraud, following the arrest of three Bangladesh nationals in Mumbai. The suspects, including a woman, were detained after a week-long operation by police teams from Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

The arrests took place in different parts of South Mumbai, including Koparkhairane, Ulwe, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. The authorities seized forged documents, digital evidence, and tools used for creating fake IDs.

According to Ri-Bhoi District SSP Vivekanand Singh Rathore, the arrested individuals were brought to Meghalaya for further questioning on transit remand. The trio is accused of facilitating the illegal entry of at least 24 Bangladeshis, including 12 women and three children, into India.

The criminals allegedly used fake documents and enlisted middlemen to transport illegal immigrants through border towns, eventually moving them to larger cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In addition to this, they exploited counterfeit identities to open bank accounts in the names of the illegal immigrants, which were later used for loan frauds and cybercrimes.

“This reflects a well-oiled network of illegal migration, document forgery, and financial crime with serious implications,” said Rathore. He emphasised the challenges posed by India's porous borders with Bangladesh, especially in states like Meghalaya, where monitoring is difficult. Rathore also noted that growing political instability in Bangladesh has further fueled these illegal activities.

“It’s a call for heightened vigilance by intelligence agencies and law enforcement across states,” he added. (PTI)