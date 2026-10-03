Meghalaya Police event scheduled to be attended by Amit Shah cancelled

The President’s Police Colour Presentation Ceremony for the Meghalaya Police, scheduled for October 5 in Shillong and to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”, officials said on October 3.

Shah was scheduled to visit Meghalaya on October 4 and 5 and present the prestigious President’s Police Colour to the state police force at the JN Stadium in Shillong.

The Meghalaya Police, in an official notification, said the ceremony scheduled for October 5 “stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances”. It added that a new date for the ceremony would be announced in due course.

The cancellation follows the decision to call off Shah’s proposed two-day visit to Shillong. Government officials said the Home Minister’s visit had been cancelled and a fresh date would be fixed.

The President’s Police Colour is a prestigious honour awarded in recognition of a police force’s distinguished service and contribution. Meghalaya Police was awarded the honour by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year in recognition of its service, professionalism and commitment.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been put in place in Shillong ahead of Shah’s scheduled visit, with around 1,500 personnel deployed for security and traffic management.

The new date for the presentation ceremony and Shah’s visit is expected to be announced later.