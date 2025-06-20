Two key suspects in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi will remain in police custody for another two days, as authorities continue to investigate the high-profile case.

The court extended custody for Sonam Raghuvanshi and her partner Raj Singh Kushwaha on Thursday, while three other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The five individuals were brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate after their initial eight-day police custody period expired. The court ruling follows recent developments in the case, including the recovery of a second weapon used in the murder.

Police officials have indicated that the three accused now in judicial custody—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—may be brought back for further interrogation, depending on progress from a team currently operating in Indore.

Sonam and Raj, considered central to the case, are scheduled to appear in court again on Saturday as the investigation progresses.