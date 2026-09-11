Meghalaya Police files FIR after pig allegedly skinned alive at Tura meat shop

Meghalaya Police have registered an FIR against multiple people after a pig was allegedly subjected to severe cruelty, including being doused with boiling water and skinned alive, at an unlicensed meat shop in Tura's West Garo Hills district.

The suo motu FIR was registered at Araimile police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, officials said on Friday.

The action followed a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India over a purported video circulated on social media. According to officials, the video allegedly shows three people involved in the act while another person records it.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police directed Araimile police station to register the suo motu case.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, West Garo Hills, has issued a notice to the meat shop over alleged improper handling of animals and operating without a valid licence.

PETA India has urged the Meghalaya Food Safety Department to shut down the establishment.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.