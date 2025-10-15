Meghalaya police foil mob attack on mentally challenged man in East Khasi Hills

Swift police action averted a possible lynching in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, after a mob mistook a mentally challenged man for a “menshohnoh” — a term locally associated with witchcraft.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Arnikstar Rytathiang from Wo Mawthlong village, was found wandering in Kynroh Nongbri village around 9 pm on Monday, October 13. Villagers, suspicious of his behaviour, detained him at the local community hall as an angry crowd gathered outside, demanding that he be handed over.

Alerted to the situation, a police team from Sohiong, led by the Officer-in-Charge and assisted by the DSP (Operations) Shillong and O/C Mawngap, rushed to the scene. Officers managed to reach the community hall, where they found Rytathiang under the protection of village elders and the Sordar of Umthlong village. Outside, the mob had begun throwing stones.

The team quickly rescued the man and dispersed the crowd. Rytathiang was taken to Sohiong Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had sustained minor injuries. Police later confirmed that he is mentally challenged and is currently undergoing treatment at MIMHANS Shillong.

A case has been registered at Mawngap Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved in the attack. Authorities have urged the public not to take the law into their own hands or act on unfounded rumours.