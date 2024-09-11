A swift response by Nongpoh police led to the arrest of four individuals involved in an alleged robbery attempt in the early hours of September 11. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi District, the chain of events began during a routine mobile patrol.

Two fish transporters reported being intercepted, assaulted, and robbed of their mobile phones and cash by occupants of a white Alto car near Shangbangla village.

Police immediately mobilised additional patrols to search the area. Sub-Inspector SR Marak and his team spotted the suspect vehicle near Pahamsyiem and pursued it, managing to intercept the vehicle near the Treasury office. One suspect, identified as Ricky Tangsang, was apprehended at the scene, while another, Mustafa Lyngdoh, initially evaded capture.

In a coordinated effort with CRPF personnel, a special team from Ri-Bhoi police later apprehended Lyngdoh along with two additional suspects. The police have identified the four arrested individuals as:

1. Mustafa Lyngdoh, 32, from Umlyngkdait, Nongpoh

2. Ricky Tangsang, 26, from Sajer, Nongpoh

3. Kyrshanbor Marwein, 22, from Mawroh, Nongpoh

4. Shem Warjri, 27, from Umsning Proper A, Ri Bhoi

Authorities have seized several items in connection with the case, including two vehicles - a white Baleno without a number plate and the white Alto used in the alleged crime. Further, six mobile phones and cash amounting to 6,750 rupees were recovered.

In this connection, a case vide Nongpoh PS C/No. 101(09)2024 U/s 126(2)/309(4)/115(2)/351(3) BNS has been registered and investigated into.