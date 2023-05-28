Meghalaya Police on May 28 successfully foiled an alleged regrouping plot of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) and apprehended three suspects. The operation was initiated following a WhatsApp message claiming the appointment of Jingjang D. Shira as the new GNLA Chief Executive Director, along with reports of training 500 GNLA members in Rengdim, West Khasi Hills.

The investigation led to the identification of the individuals involved in the alleged regrouping. The suspects were named as Namchang Ch Momin alias Jingjang D Shira, Adot M Sangma, and Silwit R Marak. Prompt action was taken by launching a counter-insurgency operation, resulting in the surrender of all three individuals at Kherapara Outpost.

During the subsequent interviews and house search at Namchang Ch Momin's residence, incriminating materials such as camouflage uniforms and boots were discovered and seized by the police. The investigation has revealed that the suspects intended to create fear among the general public and extort money from businessmen, without any actual GNLA regrouping efforts.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the complete conspiracy and determine if there are additional individuals involved.