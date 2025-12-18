Meghalaya police: Four-year-old’s death not accidental, 13-year-old neighbour planned killing

Investigators have uncovered that a 13-year-old boy meticulously planned the murder of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai after viewing explicit adult content, contradicting his earlier claims of an accidental drowning.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem announced on Wednesday that the accused had watched adult videos on his mother's mobile phone on September 14 before deliberately luring the child to a secluded construction site in Nongrah Nonglum.

According to Syiem, when the girl resisted his intentions, the boy pushed her beneath an under-construction house that had filled with rainwater. Police investigations revealed the teenager had scouted the location beforehand to execute the crime.

The victim's body was recovered on September 15, approximately 100 metres from her home. She was found face down in stagnant water with a stone placed on her back.

The breakthrough came after a Special Investigation Team examined forensic evidence, including footprint impressions that placed the boy at the scene. The case sparked outrage when it emerged that the accused had actively participated in search efforts whilst concealing his involvement.

The teenage neighbour, who frequently visited the victim's home, initially misled investigators by claiming to have seen masked men and a black Scorpio vehicle at the time of Insaphira's disappearance on the morning of 14 September. The child had been playing in her family's courtyard as relatives slept.

A post-mortem examination confirmed death by drowning, with no evidence of sexual assault or robbery.

The accused has been remanded to a juvenile facility and will face proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board.